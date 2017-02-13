3:19 am, February 13, 2017
Asia News

Tibetan PM-in-exile hopes for friendly US ties under Trump

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 3:10 am 02/13/2017 03:10am
TOKYO (AP) — The prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile says he has high expectations for President Donald Trump to maintain friendly relations with Tibet, as Trump’s predecessors have.

Lobsang Sangay, in Tokyo for meetings with Japanese officials, also urged Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to share his insights about how to establish good relations with Trump. Abe was due back from the U.S. on Monday evening after holding talks and playing golf with Trump over the weekend.

Lobsang Sangay said Japan and China’s other neighbors should be wary of Beijing’s assertiveness in the regional seas, saying what happened to Tibet could happen to them. China says Tibet has been part of its territory since the mid-13th century, but many Tibetans say the region was effectively independent for most of its history.

Asia News Government News Latest News World News
