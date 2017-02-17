10:59 pm, February 17, 2017
39° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT Hagerstown I-70 eastbound stopped after exit 35/MD-66 due to crash investigation. Westbound expected to move after responders reposition.

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » The Latest: Malaysia readies…

The Latest: Malaysia readies 2nd autopsy on N. Korean

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 10:31 pm 02/17/2017 10:31pm
Share
In this image made from video, North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol speaks to the media gathered outside the morgue in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. North Korea said it will reject the results of an autopsy on its leader's estranged half brother, the victim of an apparent assassination this week at an airport in Malaysia. Kang said Malaysian officials may be "trying to conceal something" and "colluding with hostile forces." (AP Photo)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Latest on the suspected assassination of the half brother of the North Korean leader in Malaysia (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A senior Malaysian official says a second autopsy will be carried out on the half brother of the North Korean leader who was apparently assassinated at the Kuala Lumpur airport.

The official says the result of the first autopsy on Kim Jong Nam was inconclusive. He says the second one will take place Saturday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the media.

Earlier, North Korean Ambassador Kang Chol said Malaysia conducted the autopsy on Kim Jong Nam “unilaterally and excluding our attendance.” He says his government will reject any findings.

South Korea has accused its enemies in North Korea of dispatching a hit squad to kill Kim Jong Nam at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, saying two female assassins poisoned him and then fled in a taxi.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » The Latest: Malaysia readies…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Asia News