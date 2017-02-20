5:06 am, February 20, 2017
The Latest: Malaysia PM defends probe into N. Korean’s death

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 4:07 am 02/20/2017 04:07am
North Korea's Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol speaks to the media outside the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Security camera footage obtained by Japanese television appears to show a careful and deliberate attack last week on the exiled half brother of North Korea's ruler, while Malaysia said Monday it had recalled its ambassador to North Korea amid rising tensions between the nations. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Latest on the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother, Kim Jong Nam (all times local):

5 p.m.:

Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak is defending his country’s investigation into the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother in the face of criticism by Pyongyang’s ambassador.

Najib told reporters Monday that he has “absolute confidence” that police and doctors have been “very objective” in their work.

Earlier Monday, North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol alleged that Malaysia’s investigation was politically motivated. Najib said Malaysia had no reason to “paint the North Koreans in a bad light” but added, “We expect them to understand that we apply the rule of law in Malaysia.”

Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un, died last week after apparently being poisoned in a Kuala Lumpur airport.

