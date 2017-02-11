The Latest: S. Korea says it will respond to North’s missile

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on North Korea’s missile launch (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

South Korea’s Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn says his country will respond to punish rival North Korea for Sunday’s missile launch.

According to Yonhap news agency, Hwang says South Korea in tandem with the international community “is doing its best to ensure a corresponding response to punish the North” for its missile launch.

South’s military has confirmed that the missile launched Sunday flew about 500 kilometers (310 miles) into the sea. Yonhap reported that while determinations are still being made, it was not believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

10 a.m.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga has told reporters the missile test-fired by North Korea did not hit Japanese territorial seas.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency says that the Japanese government confirmed that the missile fell in seas between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says South Korean and U.S. military officials are analyzing further details from the launch early Sunday.

In response to the launch, South Korea held a National Security Council meeting at the presidential Blue House, which was chaired by Kim Kwan Jin, the presidential national security director.