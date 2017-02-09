6:13 am, February 9, 2017
Thai police charge Australian in girlfriend’s boating death

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 6:03 am 02/09/2017 06:03am
PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — Police in Thailand have charged an Australian man with negligence resulting in the death of his girlfriend when their personal watercrafts collided at high speed off a resort island.

Police Col. Sanya Thongsawat said Thomas Keating was charged Thursday in the death of Emily Jayne Collie near the island of Phuket.

Collie was not breathing when rescuers brought her to shore after the crash Sunday. Keating was unharmed.

The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 20,000 baht ($570).

