1:52 am, February 16, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Thai police begin raid…

Thai police begin raid on Buddhist sect’s temple

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 1:36 am 02/16/2017 01:36am
Share

PATHUM THANI, Thailand (AP) — Hundreds of police in Thailand are carrying out a raid on the headquarters temple of a controversial Buddhist temple sect to detain its chief, a monk facing criminal charges including accepting $40 million in embezzled money.

The action Thursday follows several previous attempts to seize Phra Dhammajayo, head of the Dhammakaya sect, thwarted when crowds of monks and followers blocked the way, risking a violent confrontation. No violence was reported initially Thursday afternoon as police moved in through one of the temple’s gates.

One of his followers, the head of a credit union, has been convicted of embezzlement and sentenced to 16 years in prison. In turn, Phra Dhammajayo was charged with money-laundering and receiving stolen property. The sect says he didn’t know the money was tainted.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Thai police begin raid…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most romantic movie couples

From Rhett & Scarlett to Harry & Sally, who are the most romantic movie couples?

Recommended
Latest

Asia News