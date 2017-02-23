2:08 am, February 23, 2017
Thai editor has lese majeste jail sentence reduced

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 1:56 am 02/23/2017 01:56am
BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Supreme Court has upheld but reduced the jail sentence of a magazine editor who is currently the longest-serving prisoner convicted of lese majeste — insulting the monarchy.

The court on Thursday cut to seven years from the 11-year sentence given in 2011 to Somyot Pruksakasemsuk, who was the editor of a magazine found to have published two articles deemed insulting to the Thai royal family. Because Somyot has already served almost six years, he will be released in 2018.

Thailand has come under increasing criticism for its lese majeste law, which carries a penalty of three to 15 years imprisonment.

Somyot was arrested only after he launched a petition to revoke the law a year after the articles were published in 2009. Critics say his case was politically motivated.

Asia News Government News Latest News Supreme Court News World News
