Takata guilty plea expected in cover-up of air bag troubles

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 1:53 am 02/27/2017 01:53am
FILE - In this May 4, 2016, file photo, visitors walk by a Takata Corp. desk at an automaker's showroom in Tokyo. Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp. is expected to plead guilty in U.S. District Court in Detroit on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, to a criminal charge and agree to a $1 billion penalty for concealing a deadly air bag inflator problem. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp. is expected to plead guilty Monday to a criminal charge and agree to a $1 billion penalty for concealing a deadly air bag inflator problem.

The company is scheduled to be in U.S. District Court in Detroit Monday afternoon. Last month it agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud. Three executives also were indicted on charges that they falsified test reports.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force, spewing shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 16 people have been killed worldwide and more than 180 have been hurt.

Judge George Caram Steeh is expected to be asked to appoint attorney Kenneth Feinberg to distribute restitution payments to victims and their families.

