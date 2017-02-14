4:49 am, February 14, 2017
South Korean investigators seek arrest of Samsung heir again

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 4:40 am 02/14/2017 04:40am
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean prosecutors are attempting for a second time to arrest Samsung’s de facto leader, who faces bribery allegations in connection with a massive political scandal.

Special prosecutors investigating the influence-peddling scandal that led to the president’s impeachment said Tuesday they have asked a court to issue an arrest warrant for Lee Jae-yong, the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics. They also are seeking an arrest warrant for Samsung Electronics president Park Sang-jin.

This is the second attempt by prosecutors to arrest Lee, the heir to the Samsung Group. Last month, a court said there was not enough evidence to justify Lee’s arrest at that point.

Lee has denied allegations that he bribed President Park Geun-hye and her long-time friend to win government backing for a controversial merger.

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News Money News World News
