Roadside bomb kills 3 paramilitary soldiers in NW Pakistan

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 2:32 am 02/13/2017 02:32am
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says a roadside bomb attack has killed three paramilitary soldiers in the South Waziristan tribal region near the Afghan border.

A military statement Monday said the three men were wounded during a search and cordon operation in the Zarmilan area late Sunday night and later died at a hospital.

Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for the banned militant organization Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack saying five soldiers were killed in the bomb attack and a vehicle completely destroyed.

The army has carried out massive operations in tribal regions but militants still strike sporadically.

Khurasani also claimed responsibility for a Sunday night attack on a media van in the port city of Karachi that killed a technician. He said in a text message that media are being attacked for siding with the government and army.

