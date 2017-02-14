7:50 pm, February 14, 2017
Polls open in divisive vote for Indonesia capital governor

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 7:31 pm
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Voting began in the election for governor of the Indonesian capital after a months-long campaign in which the monumental problems facing Jakarta took a backseat to religious intolerance and racial bigotry.

More than 13,000 polling places opened at 7 a.m. to accommodate the 7.1 million people eligible to vote. The election is one of dozens taking place Wednesday across Muslim-majority Indonesia.

Incumbent Gov. Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama, a minority Christian and ethnic Chinese, is vying against Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, who is the son of a former president, and Anies Rasyid Baswedan, a moderate now courting the votes of conservative and hard-line Muslims.

Ahok’s chances appeared dashed after accusations of blasphemy led to criminal charges and his ongoing blasphemy trial but he has recently rebounded in opinion polls.

