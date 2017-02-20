5:05 am, February 20, 2017
Philippines: Vietnamese ship attacked; 1 dead, 6 abducted

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 4:53 am
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine coast guard says gunmen attacked a Vietnamese ship off the Philippines’ southern tip, killing a Vietnamese crewman and abducting six others.

Coast guard spokesman Armand Balilo said Monday the Vietnamese coast guard reported that the MV Giang Hai, with 17 crewmen, was attacked by pirates Sunday night about 20 miles (31 kilometers) north of Pearl Bank in southernmost Tawi-Tawi province.

Rescuers from the coast guard and marines found the ship had drifted near the province’s Baguan Island, with 10 Vietnamese crewmen alive and one dead. The cargo vessel’s owner said the ship’s captain was among those abducted.

Balilo said pursuit operations are underway, but the abducted crewmen’s location and the attackers’ identity remain unknown.

Abu Sayyaf militants are suspected of being behind previous sea assaults in the area.

