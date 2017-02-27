5:13 am, February 27, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Pakistani capital on high…

Pakistani capital on high alert after a series of attacks

By The Associated Press February 27, 2017 4:00 am 02/27/2017 04:00am
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say the capital Islamabad and other parts of the country have been put on high alert after a series of militant attacks.

Police officer Zahid Awan says Monday that extra checkpoints have been set up and patrols intensified in the capital.

The Pakistani Taliban and their allied Islamic militants have carried out a string of suicide bombings in recent weeks, killing over 125 people. The government has responded with an intensified crackdown on militant hideouts and support networks.

Government spokesman Mohammad Ahmad Khan says that Pakistani paramilitary forces have been conducting raids in Punjab province and an army statement says that nearly 600 suspects have been detained in recent days.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Pakistani capital on high…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News