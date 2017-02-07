1:27 am, February 7, 2017
Pakistan: Police foil suicide bombing; 2 policemen wounded

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 12:35 am 02/07/2017 12:35am
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani police officer says police have foiled a Taliban suicide car bombing in the northwestern city of Bannu.

Abdul Majeed Khan says guards at a police station opened fire at a speeding car packed with explosives before it could ram into the station’s main gate on Tuesday.

Khan says the driver, who appeared to be in his late 20s, died in the explosion. Two policemen were wounded in the blast.

Mohammad Khurasani, a Pakistani Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban and allied Islamic militants have been waging a war on the Pakistani government that has killed tens of thousands over the last decade.

