1:50 am, February 14, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Pakistan mourns 13 killed…

Pakistan mourns 13 killed in Lahore suicide bombing

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 1:42 am 02/14/2017 01:42am
Share
Pakistani volunteers rush injured people to ambulances following a deadly bombing, in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Pakistani police say a large bomb has struck a protest rally in the eastern city of Lahore, killing many people and wounding others. A local police official said the blast occurred when a man on a motorcycle rammed into the crowd of hundreds of pharmacists, who were protesting new amendments to a law governing drug sales. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry)

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Markets and businesses were closed across much of Pakistan’s Punjab province Tuesday in mourning for 13 people killed in a suicide bombing claimed by a breakaway Taliban faction, police said.

Flags at government buildings flew at half-mast, and lawyers boycotted court proceedings a day after the attack in the provincial capital, Lahore, said police officer Nazar Hayat.

The bomber targeted police escorting a rally by pharmacists protesting amendments to a law on drug pricing. Official funerals were held Tuesday for seven police, including two senior officers, who were killed in the attack.

Nearly 60 people were wounded in the bombing.

The attack was claimed by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, which said it was revenge for Pakistani military operations against militants in tribal regions near the Afghan border.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Pakistan mourns 13 killed…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News