Pakistan mourns 13 killed in Lahore suicide bombing

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Markets and businesses were closed across much of Pakistan’s Punjab province Tuesday in mourning for 13 people killed in a suicide bombing claimed by a breakaway Taliban faction, police said.

Flags at government buildings flew at half-mast, and lawyers boycotted court proceedings a day after the attack in the provincial capital, Lahore, said police officer Nazar Hayat.

The bomber targeted police escorting a rally by pharmacists protesting amendments to a law on drug pricing. Official funerals were held Tuesday for seven police, including two senior officers, who were killed in the attack.

Nearly 60 people were wounded in the bombing.

The attack was claimed by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, which said it was revenge for Pakistani military operations against militants in tribal regions near the Afghan border.