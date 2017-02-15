12:21 am, February 15, 2017
40° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Official: Suicide attack kills…

Official: Suicide attack kills 2 in northwestern Pakistan

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 12:16 am 02/15/2017 12:16am
Share

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A local Pakistani government official says a suicide bomber has targeted the administrative headquarters of a tribal region in the country’s northwest, killing two policemen.

Hameedullah Khan says Wednesday’s bombing struck at the main gate of the tribal headquarters in Ghalanai, in the Mohmand tribal region.

No one immediately claimed responsibility of the attack.

Earlier this week, a suicide bombing killed 13 in eastern Pakistani city of Lahore. A breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban — the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar or Freedom Movement — claimed that attack.

The breakaway faction is based in the Mohmand area — part of rugged, lawless regions along the Afghan border which have long served as safe havens for local and al-Qaida-linked foreign militants.

Pakistan has waged several offensives against Islamic militants in recent years.

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Official: Suicide attack kills…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News