Nepal commission probing conflict abuses seeks extension

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A commission investigating deaths and abuses during a decade-long communist insurgency in Nepal said Monday that it has requested an extension because it has not completed the task of giving justice to thousands of victims and their families.

Madhavi Bhatta of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission said the commission has asked for one more year to work on the 58,052 complaints and claims it has received.

More than 17,000 people are believed to have been killed in fighting between communist rebels and government troops during the conflict, which ended in 2006 with a U.N.-brokered peace deal.

It took years for the government to set up the commission, whose tenure expires this week. The commission was formed in 2015, but it took even longer to come up with the laws and regulations for it to function.

The commission has so far only been able to collect the complaints, but it will likely take years to investigate the claims.

The government will likely decide on the extension at a Cabinet meeting later this week.