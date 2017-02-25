6:41 am, February 25, 2017
Myanmar police blame grudge, not army, for lawyer’s murder

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 5:17 am 02/25/2017 05:17am
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Senior Myanmar security officials say the assassination of a prominent legal adviser to the government was the result of a personal political grudge and not part of a bigger conspiracy by the military.

Police and Home Ministry officials said at a news conference Saturday that they have arrested three men for the Jan. 29 shooting of lawyer Ko Ni and are seeking a fourth.

Ko Ni had advised Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on constitutional law, including how to wrest power from the army and put it in the hands of her elected civilian government. His actions raised suspicion of military involvement in his killing.

Deputy Home Affairs Minister Gen. Kyaw Swe said the killing was the work of four individuals acting from personal motives, including extreme nationalism.

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
