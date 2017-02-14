9:20 pm, February 14, 2017
Missing German couple found dead in Australian Outback

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 9:13 pm
DARWIN, Australia (AP) — Police say a German couple who disappeared in the Australian Outback were unprepared for the harsh environment and likely died before anyone noticed they were missing.

Northern Territory police launched a search for Gisela and Wilfred Thor on Sunday after a ranger found the couple’s car at Trephina Gorge, a nature park northeast of the Outback town of Alice Springs. The couple had set off for the gorge two days earlier.

Police discovered the body of 76-year-old Wilfred on Monday and his 73-year-old wife the next day.

Police said Wednesday that the couple probably died before anyone realized they were missing.

Sergeant Philip Emmett said the pair strayed from the park’s walking track and were unprepared for the rugged environment and high temperatures.

