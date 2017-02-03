US Defense Sec’y. Mattis reassures Japanese on US support

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is reassuring Japanese leaders that President Donald Trump is fully committed to defending Japan as a treaty partner.

Trump himself raised doubts about the value of the alliance by saying during his presidential campaign that the security partnership is a bad deal for the U.S.

Mattis was firm in stating that the Trump administration will stand behind Japan. He spoke at the start of a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe welcomed Mattis and said he looked forward to visiting the White House next week.