Asia News

US Defense Sec’y. Mattis reassures Japanese on US support

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 5:29 am 02/03/2017 05:29am
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, shake hands at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. In an explicit warning to North Korea, U.S. Defense Secretary Mattis on Friday said any use of nuclear weapons by the North on the United States or its allies would be met with what he called an "effective and overwhelming" response. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool)

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is reassuring Japanese leaders that President Donald Trump is fully committed to defending Japan as a treaty partner.

Trump himself raised doubts about the value of the alliance by saying during his presidential campaign that the security partnership is a bad deal for the U.S.

Mattis was firm in stating that the Trump administration will stand behind Japan. He spoke at the start of a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe welcomed Mattis and said he looked forward to visiting the White House next week.

