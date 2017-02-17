12:31 am, February 18, 2017
38° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT Hagerstown I-70 eastbound stopped after exit 35/MD-66 due to crash investigation. Westbound expected to move after responders reposition.

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Man critically injured by…

Man critically injured by shark on Great Barrier Reef

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 11:55 pm 02/17/2017 11:55pm
Share

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A man was critically injured when he was attacked by a shark on Saturday while spear fishing on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, an official said.

The 26-year-old was bitten repeatedly on a leg as he dived near Hinchinbrook Island off the coast of Queensland state, Queensland Ambulance Service Supervisor Ange Timmins said.

His friends brought him by boat to the town of Cardwell where ambulance officers stopped his bleeding and stabilized his condition, Timmins said.

He was flown by helicopter in a critical condition 150 kilometers (90 miles) north to the Cairns Base Hospital, she said.

His friends thought the man was attacked by a bull or tiger shark, Timmins said.

A 55-year-old man was severely injured a 4-meter (13-foot) bull shark while diving near the Great Barrier Reef last month.

Topics:
Asia News Australia News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Man critically injured by…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Asia News