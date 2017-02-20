11:06 pm, February 20, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Malaysian diplomat says Kim…

Malaysian diplomat says Kim death investigation impartial

By The Associated Press February 20, 2017 10:54 pm 02/20/2017 10:54pm
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Malaysia’s ambassador to Pyongyang says the investigation into the death of the exiled half-brother of North Korea’s ruler is being conducted in an impartial manner.

Mohamad Nizan Mohamad spoke Tuesday in China’s capital, Beijing, while in transit to Malaysia to where he had been recalled following the death last week in the Southeast Asian nation of Kim Jong Nam. Kim appeared to have been poisoned at Kuala Lumpur’s international airport.

North Korea’s ambassador to Malaysia has denounced the country’s investigation into Kim’s death, calling it politically motivated and demanding a joint probe. Malaysia’s foreign ministry responded that the ambassador’s comments were “culled from delusions, lies and half-truths.”

Mohamad said Malaysia had no reason to take sides over the incident and would “be very objective and fair to everybody.”

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Malaysian diplomat says Kim…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Asia News