Malaysia searching for 4 N. Korean suspects who left country

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 2:50 am 02/19/2017 02:50am
Malaysia Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim, left, speaks during a press conference at police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Investigators are still trying to piece together details of what appears to be the brazen assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of North Korea's mercurial ruler and an exiled member of the country's elite. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s police are looking for four more North Korean suspects who they say left the country the same day the North Korean leader’s brother died after being attacked at the Kuala Lumpur airport.

Deputy national police chief Noor Rashid Ibrahim identified all four at a news conference on Sunday. He also identified a fifth person of interest and showed photographs of two more North Koreans who were not identified by name but are also wanted in connection with Kim Jong Nam’s apparent assassination on Monday.

Four people have been arrested, including two women, a boyfriend of one of them and a North Korean man.

Ibrahim said all the North Korean suspects traveled on regular, not diplomatic, passports. He refused to say where they flew, saying it’s a “sensitive” issue.

A rotund man in his mid-40s, Kim told medical workers at the airport that he had been sprayed in the face with a chemical. He grew dizzy, suffered a seizure and was dead within hours, Malaysian officials said.

Ibrahim said that the results of an autopsy on Kim have not been released yet.

