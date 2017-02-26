5:12 am, February 26, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Malaysia: Kim Jong Nam…

Malaysia: Kim Jong Nam died within 20 minutes of poisoning

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 4:42 am 02/26/2017 04:42am
Share
An employee of North Korean Embassy checks his car for damage outside the embassy building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. Investigation unleashed a serious diplomatic fight between Malaysia and North Korea, a prime suspect in the Feb. 13 killing of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur's airport. (AP Photo/Alexandra Radu)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s health minister says the dose of poison given to North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un’s half brother was so high that it killed him “within 15-20 minutes.”

Kim Jong Nam died Feb. 13 at Kuala Lumpur’s airport. Friday’s revelation by Malaysian police that the banned chemical weapon VX nerve agent was used to kill Kim raised the stakes significantly in the case.

Health Minister Subramaniam Sathasivam said Sunday that the dose of VX given to Kim was so high that it “would have affected his heart, it would have affected his lungs, it would have affected everything.”

Subramaniam said it required only 10 milligram of VX for it to be lethal “so I presume that the amount of dose that went in is more than that.”

Topics:
Asia News Government News Health News Latest News Living News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Malaysia: Kim Jong Nam…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News