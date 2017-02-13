9:19 am, February 13, 2017
Pakistan police: Bomb kills 7 at protest rally in Lahore

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 9:08 am 02/13/2017 09:08am
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a large bomb has struck a protest rally in the eastern city of Lahore, killing at least seven people and wounding 40.

Local police official Zaheer Abbas says Monday’s blast occurred when a man on a motorcycle rammed into the crowd of hundreds of pharmacists, who were protesting new amendments to a law governing drug sales.

A Taliban faction claimed the attack.

Abbas says two senior police officers, including a former provincial counterterrorism chief, were among those killed.

Live TV registered a loud bang and showed smoke and fire billowing up as people ran away, some of them carrying the wounded.

