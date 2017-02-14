10:51 pm, February 14, 2017
Japan’s SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 billion

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 10:31 pm 02/14/2017 10:31pm
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese telecommunications, internet and solar company SoftBank Group Corp. is buying U.S. investment company Fortress Investment Group for $3.3 billion.

The deal was announced by both sides Wednesday. New York-based Fortress, which manages global investments, said its senior professionals will stay to keep up its fund performance.

Tokyo-based SoftBank has been aggressive in global acquisitions. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son was recently seen with President Donald Trump, who praised his promise to invest and create jobs in the U.S.

SoftBank owns the U.S. wireless company Sprint Corp. and Britain’s ARM Holdings. ARM is known as an innovator in the “internet of things,” and in technology used in smartphones.

It has set up a $25 billion private fund for technology investments that it says may grow to $100 billion.

