Japan Crown Prince vows to follow father’s footstep

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Crown Prince Naruhito marked his 57th birthday Thursday with a pledge to follow in his father’s footsteps as symbol of the nation when his father’s abdication wish is realized.

Naruhito is first in line to Japan’s Chrysanthemum throne and will succeed Emperor Akihito, now 83.

Akihito last August expressed his apparent wish to abdicate, citing concerns his age and health may start limiting his ability to fulfil his duties as emperor. The government is currently discussing a special law to allow Akihito to abdicate.

“I would like to continue to pray for, always stand by, and share joys and sorrows with the people,” Naruhito said in his birthday message, released Thursday.

If legislation is enacted, Akihito would be the first to abdicate since Emperor Kokaku 200 years ago. Media reports have said officials were eying an abdication at the end of 2018, when Akihito turns 85 after and his reign marks the 30th year.

Naruhito said he is open to discussing ways to have the imperial succession fit the modern era.

“The role of the imperial family changes from an era to another, as a new era brings in fresh breeze,” he said.

A government panel looking into the issue has avoided some of the more heated issues, such as whether females should be allowed in the current male-only succession and concerns about a shortage of successors to the Chrysanthemum throne.

Akihito has two sons but only one of his four grandchildren is male.

Some experts say Akihito’s possible abdication is a wakeup call to the larger issues of aging and a shortage of successors in Japan’s 2,000-year-old monarchy — issues that reflect concerns about the country’s aging society and declining population.

