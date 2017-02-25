11:12 pm, February 25, 2017
Israeli premier calls 1st visit to Australia ‘wonderful’

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 11:04 pm 02/25/2017 11:04pm
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, meets New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian in Sydney, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Prime Minister Netanyahu is on a four-day visit to Australia, the first official visit by an Israeli Prime Minister. (William West/Pool via AP)

SYDNEY (AP) — Benjamin Netanyahu has described his visit to Australia, a first for an Israeli prime minister, as “wonderful.”

Netanyahu and his wife Sara concluded their five-day trip to Sydney on Sunday by meeting with Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.

Netanyahu and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull last week agreed to deepen business and travel links between the two countries.

About 1,000 pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at Sydney’s Town Hall on Thursday night and complained that Netanyahu was being treated like a celebrity in Australia when he should be tried for war crimes.

Netanyahu met political, business and Jewish community leaders during his stay. He was accompanied by a large security contingent as he traveled around Sydney.

Netanyahu has been to Australia twice before but never as prime minister.

Asia News Australia News Government News World News
