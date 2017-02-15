Unofficial tally points to runoff vote for Indonesia capital

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Unofficial counts indicate the acrimonious election for governor of the Indonesian capital will proceed to a second round in April with no candidate getting more than 50 percent in Wednesday’s vote.

Most of the quick counts carried out by research companies gave a slim lead to the incumbent Gov. “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama, a minority Christian whose campaign was hurt by blasphemy charges, over Anies Rasyid Baswedan who courted conservative and hard-line Muslims.

Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, the son of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, was in a distant third place that eliminates him from the contest.

The election campaign was married by shows of intolerance that undermined Indonesia’s reputation for moderation.

Religion and race, rather than the slew of problems that face a car-clogged and sinking Jakarta, dominated the campaign and transformed the election into a high-stakes tussle between conservatives, who want Islam to be ascendant in politics and society, and moderates.

Ahok’s chances appeared dashed after blasphemy accusations led to criminal charges and trial but he has recently rebounded in opinion polls. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

Analysts say it will be difficult for him to win the second vote if the Anti-Ahok camp unites behind the remaining Muslim candidate.

Ahok had been popular because of his drive to eliminate corruption from the Jakarta administration and his efforts to make the city more livable. But brutal demolitions of some of the slum neighborhoods that are home to millions and ill-considered outspokenness proved to be his Achilles’ heel.

Opponents seized their moment last year when a video surfaced of Ahok telling voters they were being deceived if they believed a specific verse in the Quran prohibited Muslims from electing a non-Muslim as leader.