12:14 am, February 9, 2017
53° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Senate confirms Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general despite strong Democratic opposition.

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Indonesia military accepts Australian…

Indonesia military accepts Australian apology for insult

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 11:52 pm 02/08/2017 11:52pm
Share

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Indonesian military says it has accepted an apology from Australia’s army chief over a purported insult to Indonesia’s state ideology that caused a spat between the two countries.

An Indonesian military statement released late Wednesday after Australian army chief Lt. Gen. Angus Campbell met with Indonesian military chief Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo said the Australian Defense Force would sanction personnel involved in the incident.

Indonesia’s military partially suspended cooperation with its Australian counterparts in early January. The rift developed after an Indonesian military officer raised concerns in November about teaching materials and remarks made at an army language training facility in western Australia.

The neighboring nations, though close partners in areas such as trade and counterterrorism, have long had a turbulent relationship.

Topics:
Asia News Australia News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Indonesia military accepts Australian…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News