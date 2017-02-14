4:50 am, February 14, 2017
Indian army: 3 soldiers, 1 rebel killed in Kashmir gunbattle

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 4:15 am 02/14/2017 04:15am
Indian paramilitary soldiers stands guard outside a base camp near the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village some 38 kilometers (23.75 miles) northeast of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Three Indian army soldiers and a suspected rebel were killed in the gun battle in the Indian portion of Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian army says three soldiers and a militant were killed in a gunbattle in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir.

Col. Rajesh Kalia says the army launched an operation Tuesday to flush out militants from a northern village following a tip that some rebels were hiding there. He says soldiers had cordoned off Hajin village when a fierce gunbattle broke out in which three soldiers and a rebel were killed.

At least five other soldiers, including an army officer, were wounded in the firefight.

There was no independent confirmation of the incidents.

Rebel groups in Indian-controlled Kashmir have been fighting for independence or a merger with Pakistan since 1989. More than 68,000 people have been killed in the fighting.

