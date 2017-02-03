12:41 am, February 5, 2017
Hawaiian Airlines jet was forced to avoid Cessna on takeoff

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 7:10 pm 02/03/2017 07:10pm
HONOLULU (AP) — Officials say a Hawaiian Airlines jet carrying 130 people was forced this week to avoid a small plane that was taking off without clearance.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it launched an investigation and that the much smaller Cessna was taking off without clearance.

FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said in an email the incident happened Wednesday morning when the Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 717 was taking off from Kahului Airport on Maui.

A controller noticed the two planes taking off on runways that intersect and told the Cessna to turn left to avoid the jet.

Controllers then alerted the Hawaiian jet, but the plane’s pilot was already turning right to avoid a collision.

A Hawaiian Airlines spokeswoman gave flight information but declined further comment. Flight 155 landed safely in Honolulu.

Asia News Latest News
