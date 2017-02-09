4:44 am, February 9, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Exiled former Maldives leader…

Exiled former Maldives leader wants to contest presidency

By The Associated Press February 9, 2017 4:07 am 02/09/2017 04:07am
Share

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The Maldives’ former leader, who is living in exile in London, says he plans to contest next year’s presidential election in his country despite an outstanding prison sentence.

Mohamed Nasheed said he will seek his Maldivian Democratic Party’s nomination later this year.

Nasheed, who is currently visiting Sri Lanka, received a 13-year jail term and was imprisoned in 2015 for ordering the arrest of a senior judge while in office. The following year he received asylum in Britain, where he had traveled for medical treatment.

The Maldives constitution bars anyone sentenced to more than 12 months from contesting elections unless three years have passed since their release or they have been officially pardoned. Nasheed insists his conviction was illegal.

Nasheed became the Maldives’ first democratically elected president in 2008.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Asia News Government News Latest News White House World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Exiled former Maldives leader…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News