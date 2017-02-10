4:47 am, February 10, 2017
Chinese ambassador says more funds to flow to Philippines

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 4:23 am 02/10/2017 04:23am
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — China’s ambassador says three out of 40 infrastructure projects that the Philippines has proposed for Chinese financing are expected to break ground this year, and there will be more investments in the coming years following a recent improvement in the two countries’ ties.

Ambassador Zhao Jianhua also expressed hope Friday that President Rodrigo Duterte could receive emergency powers soon because without them, urgent projects may not be finished within his single six-year term.

A Philippine Senate committee recommended in December that Duterte be granted emergency powers to address the country’s worsening traffic problem.

Duterte took office last June and has moved to rebuild once-frosty relations with China while threatening to scale back military ties with the United States.

