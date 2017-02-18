11:00 pm, February 18, 2017
Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" in U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, has died.

Asia News

China suspends coal imports from North Korea over missiles

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 10:41 pm 02/18/2017 10:41pm
BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday began a suspension of all coal imports from North Korea for the rest of the year as it increases pressure on its communist neighbor to give up its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The ban is in line with U.N. Security Council sanctions imposed in November in response to North Korea’s fifth nuclear test two months earlier, the Commerce Ministry said in an online statement Saturday.

China had already banned coal imports from North Korea in April last year, but those restrictions allowed some imports for civilian use.

China is North Korea’s largest source of trade and aid and Sunday’s suspension will deprive Pyongyang of an important source of foreign currency.

Beijing has come under pressure from President Donald Trump to lean harder on Pyongyang, but Beijing says its influence is limited.

However, it has grown increasingly frustrated with North Korea’s defiance of U.N. demands that it end missile tests and development of nuclear weapons. North Korea launched its latest ballistic missile test a week ago.

