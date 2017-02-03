10:12 pm, February 3, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS US judge in Seattle temporarily blocks Trump's ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, effective nationwide.

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » China lashes out at…

China lashes out at Mattis remarks on East China Sea islands

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 9:40 pm 02/03/2017 09:40pm
Share
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, smiles while speaking to Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, unseen, at the start of their meeting at Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Mattis on Friday reassured two key U.S. treaty allies, South Korea and Japan, that President Donald Trump, who has raised doubts about the value of such partnerships, is fully committed to defending them. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — China says the U.S. is putting regional stability in East Asia at risk following remarks by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis that an island group China claims falls under the U.S.-Japan mutual defense treaty.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Saturday called on the U.S. to cease “making wrong remarks” over the issue. Lu reasserted China’s claim of sovereignty over the tiny uninhabited islands, known in Japanese as the Senkaku and Chinese as Diaoyu.

In a statement posted to the ministry’s website, Lu said the U.S. should avoid complicating the issue and “bringing instability to the regional situation.”

The U.S. Department of Defense quoted Mattis as telling Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a meeting Friday that their mutual defense treaty applied to all areas under Japanese administration, including the islands.

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » China lashes out at…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News