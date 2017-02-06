5:47 am, February 6, 2017
33° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » China ex-deputy intelligence chief…

China ex-deputy intelligence chief graft probe proceeding

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 4:39 am 02/06/2017 04:39am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Prosecutors are proceeding with a corruption investigation into a former Chinese deputy intelligence chief.

The supreme state prosecutor’s office said Monday that Ma Jian, a former vice minister of state security, has been placed under “compulsory measures.”

The term can refer to arrest, detention, bail pending trial or house arrest. The proceedings in such investigations are shrouded in secrecy.

Prosecutors say Ma is suspected of having taken bribes in return for favors and abusing his position to help his relatives’ businesses. He’s also accused of interfering with law enforcement and judicial activities, secreting away money and property relating to his case, and arranging for exit permits for his family members.

He was expelled from the ruling Communist Party in December, placing him in line for prosecution and almost certain conviction.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » China ex-deputy intelligence chief…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News