Briton arrested in Cambodia…

Briton arrested in Cambodia in Pattaya slaying

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 4:41 am 02/15/2017 04:41am
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Police in Cambodia have announced the arrest of a British man suspected of involvement in the killing of another Briton in the Thai resort town of Pattaya.

Deputy National Police Chief Gen. Chhay Sinarith confirmed the arrest of Toby James Nelhams, who was taken to Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Wednesday for questioning.

Nelhams was one of three men sought by Thai police in the Jan. 24 shooting death of Tony Kenway as he sat in his car. Kenway’s widow described him as a web developer, but Thai media suggested he had connections with a gambling website, among other activities.

Thai police have said the other two suspects, a South African and a Briton, are believed to have fled to Cambodia.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
