Australia, China vow to deepen ties on trade

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 5:35 am 02/07/2017 05:35am
SYDNEY (AP) — Australia and China have pledged to deepen their ties on everything from trade to tourism. The show of unity comes at a delicate time in Australia’s relationship with China’s chief rival for Pacific power, the United States.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Australia’s capital, Canberra, on Tuesday for talks with his Australian counterpart. Wang touted a free trade agreement the two nations signed a year ago as a success, while vowing to take a “firm stand” against protectionism.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said Australia is committed to ensuring the free trade agreement with China continues to grow, and said the countries plan to cooperate more on tourism, regional infrastructure, innovation and energy.

