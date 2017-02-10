9:15 am, February 10, 2017
Amnesty International urges Myanmar to halt copper mine work

By The Associated Press February 10, 2017 9:02 am 02/10/2017 09:02am
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — The human rights group Amnesty International is urging Myanmar’s government to suspend operations at a copper mine jointly owned by its army and a Chinese state enterprise until its impact on human rights and the environment is properly addressed.

The London-based group said in a report issued Friday that a proposed expansion of the Letpadaung mine, part of the Monywa copper project in northern Myanmar, threatens to uproot thousands of people and pollute surrounding land with dangerous chemicals during earthquakes or floods.

The group also said that despite official promises, there has been minimal consultation with the local community on the project, and protesters have been subject to prosecution under draconian laws.

