Aftershocks continue in Philippines after quake kills 8

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 5:05 am 02/12/2017 05:05am
Patients spend the night outside a hospital after abandoning their rooms following a powerful earthquake that rocked Surigao city, Surigao del Norte province, in the southern Philippines, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Officials said, the powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5, caused an undetermined number of casualties, damaged roads and buildings, including the airport, and knocked power out. (AP Photo)

SURIGAO, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has consoled survivors of a strong earthquake that left at least eight people dead, injured more than 200 and damaged an airport, buildings and about 1,000 houses in a southern province.

More than 130 aftershocks have followed the magnitude 6.7 quake that struck Surigao del Norte province late Friday. A strong aftershock alarmed residents on Sunday, some of whom screamed in fear while waiting for President Rodrigo Duterte to arrive at a gymnasium in the hard-hit provincial capital of Surigao city.

Duterte later expressed sympathy and pledged financial help to quake survivors needing medical treatment.

Officials have warned residents to ensure their houses are stable amid aftershocks, which experts say are normal and can continue for weeks following a powerful earthquake.

