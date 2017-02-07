7:29 am, February 7, 2017
Afghan official: Suicide bomber kills at least 12 in Kabul

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 7:20 am 02/07/2017 07:20am
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a suicide bomber has struck near the Supreme Court building in Kabil, killing at least 12 people.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, says that at least 10 people were also wounded in Tuesday’s bombing.

He added that the explosion took place near a side door, which is used by the court’s employees to leave the building, and not the main entrance.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the Afghan capital but Taliban insurgents have attacked the top court and its employees in the past, as well as court buildings in the other provinces.

Asia News Government News Latest News World News
