2:46 am, February 6, 2017
Afghan official: Avalanches in Afghanistan kill at least 107

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 2:26 am 02/06/2017 02:26am
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least 107 people have been killed in recent days by avalanches caused by heavy snow in different parts of the country, nearly doubling an earlier death toll estimate of 54.

Omer Mohammadi, spokesman for the Afghan state minister for disaster management and humanitarian affairs, said Monday that more than 65 others have been injured and more than 150 homes destroyed by the avalanches.

Many of the newest fatalities come from Nuristan province, near the Pakistani border, where two villages were buried in snow. Mohammadi said that rescue teams have so far recovered 48 bodies from those villages.

Asia News Latest News World News
