12:25 am, February 17, 2017
32° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » 7 Hong Kong police…

7 Hong Kong police get 2 years’ prison in activist’s beating

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 12:14 am 02/17/2017 12:14am
Share
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, five of the seven Hong Kong police officers, from left, Police Constable Wong Wai-ho, Police Constable Lau Hing-pui, Senior Inspector Lau Cheuk-ngai, Sergeant Pak Wing-bun and Police Constable Kwan Ka-ho arrive the District Court in Hong Kong as they were charged with assaulting a pro-democracy activist in an incident on Oct. 15 2014. Seven Hong Kong police officers have been sentenced Friday, Feb. 27 to two years in prison for assaulting a pro-democracy activist at the height of 2014 protests. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

HONG KONG (AP) — Seven Hong Kong police officers were sentenced Friday to two years in prison for assaulting a pro-democracy activist at the height of 2014 protests, in an attack that was caught on film by TV news cameras.

The video of officers beating up Ken Tsang in a dark corner of a park stoked outrage among residents of the semiautonomous Chinese financial hub and further fueled the protests against Beijing’s plan to restrict elections.

District Court Judge David Dufton said in his sentencing remarks that prison time was appropriate because it was a serious case. He said Ken Tsang was defenseless, with his hands bound behind his back by plastic ties, when officers subjected him to a “vicious assault” in which he was “stamped on and repeatedly kicked.”

“The defendants have not only brought dishonor to the Hong Kong police force, they have also damaged Hong Kong’s reputation in the international community, the assault having been widely viewed around the world and reported as front-page news in a number of countries,” Dufton said.

The incident occurred as protesters scuffled with police in the pre-dawn hours of Oct. 15, 2014, for control of an underpass outside government headquarters. News cameras caught officers carrying Tsang away and assaulting him behind a building in a nearby park.

Tsang himself was convicted last year of assaulting police and resisting arrest in relation to the incident. Dufton found the officers guilty earlier this week on charges of assault occasioning bodily harm.

Dufton said Tsang’s conviction and the immense stress officers faced during the “Umbrella Movement” protests, which brought parts of the city to a standstill for 11 weeks, were no justification for the assault.

One officer, who was convicted on a separate count of common assault for slapping Tsang at a police station, was given a one-month sentence, to be served concurrently.

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » 7 Hong Kong police…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

1996 Silver Spring MARC crash

More than 20 years ago, a Chicago bound Amtrak train collided with a MARC commuter in Silver Spring, leaving 11 passengers dead. See photos.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News