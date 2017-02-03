1:59 am, February 18, 2017
3 Sri Lanka soldiers arrested for abducting journalist

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 1:29 am 02/18/2017 01:29am
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka police have arrested an army officer and two soldiers over the abduction and assault on a prominent journalist nine years ago.

Police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody says the suspects were arrested on Saturday for their role in the abduction and assault on Keith Noyahr in 2008. They are expected to appear before a judge.

The abduction was one of the high profile attacks on journalists under former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, when dozens of reporters were killed, abducted or left the country.

At the time, Noyahr was an associate editor of the English language weekly The Nation and was critical about the civil war with Tamil Tiger rebels and security situation.

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » 3 Sri Lanka soldiers…
