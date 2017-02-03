11:08 pm, February 22, 2017
3 Indian soldiers, Kashmir woman killed during rebel attack

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 10:55 pm 02/22/2017 10:55pm
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say three Indian soldiers and a woman have been killed after rebels ambushed soldiers in the disputed region of Kashmir.

Inspector-General Syed Javaid Mujtaba Gillani said the militants tossed grenades and sprayed bullets at soldiers during a search operation in the southern Shopian area early Thursday.

Gillani said a stray bullet hit the 60-year-old woman while she was sleeping in her home.

Three soldiers, including two officers, were also injured in the attack.

There was no independent confirmation of the incident.

Kashmir is divided between nuclear rivals India and Pakistan. Both counties claim the Himalayan territory in its entirety.

Rebels have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989. More than 68,000 people have been killed in the uprising and Indian military crackdown.

