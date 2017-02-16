6:43 am, February 26, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Asia News

Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » 16 killed, 50 injured…

16 killed, 50 injured as truck overturns in northeast India

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 5:35 am 02/26/2017 05:35am
Share

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Police say at least 16 people were killed and 50 injured when a truck taking them to a Sunday church service overturned after hitting a concrete barricade on a highway in India’s remote northeast.

Police say some people were flung into a deep gorge in the mountainous area by the impact of the accident. The injured, some in serious condition, were hospitalized.

Arun Kembhavi, a Meghalaya state government administrator, says the driver apparently lost control of the truck at a sharp bend as he was speeding near Nongspung, a small town in the state.

Accidents are common on Indian roads, with most blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » 16 killed, 50 injured…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Asia News