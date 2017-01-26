Young Aussie surfer photo bombed by shark that shared wave

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A 10-year-old surfer has had a close encounter with a photo-bombing shark that shared a wave with him off an Australian beach.

Chris Hasson said Thursday that he was taking photos of his son Eden riding a wave off Samurai Beach at Port Stephens, 180 kilometers (110 miles) north of Sydney, on Tuesday when something unexpected and indistinct caught his eye.

He discovered he had photographed the face of a twisting shark just below the surface with his son on an apparent collision course. Hasson says shark experts have since told him it was a juvenile great white about 2.5 meters (8 feet) long.

James Cook University shark researcher Andrew Chin says the photographed shark is possibly a small great white. Eden was no injured.

