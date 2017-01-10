9:30 am, January 10, 2017
The Latest: Death toll from Afghan bombings rises to 22

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 9:07 am 01/10/2017 09:07am
Share

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan (AP) — The Latest on twin bombings in Afghanistan’s capital (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

An Afghan official says twin bombings in Kabul have killed at least 22 people, including four women.

Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi says another 43 people were wounded in Tuesday’s attack near government and lawmakers’ offices. He says a suicide bomber struck first, followed moments later by a car bomb.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

___

6 p.m.

An Afghan official says two large bombings in the capital have wounded at least 50 people.

Mohibullah Zeer, a Health Ministry official, says they were brought to hospitals following Tuesday’s attack.

Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi says a suicide bomber targeted an area near government and lawmakers’ offices, and that a car bomb went off nearby moments later. He says it is not yet clear how many people were killed or wounded.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed the attacks.

Ghulam Faroq Naziri, a lawmaker from the western Herat province, says another MP form the same province, Rahima Jami, was wounded in the bombings.

___

2:15 p.m.

An Afghan official says that at least seven people have been killed when a suicide bomber, who was on foot, carried out an attack in the southern Helmand province.

Gen. Agha Noor Kemtoz, the provincial police chief, said that the target of the attack was a guesthouse used by a provincial intelligence official in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand.

He says those killed include civilian and military personnel, and that six others were wounded in Tuesday’s attack. Kemtoz added that a car full of explosives was found nearby and that the police are trying to defuse it.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack but the Taliban use suicide attacks or roadside bombs to target government officials and Afghan security forces across the country.

