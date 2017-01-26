5:51 am, January 26, 2017
Thai police seek S. African, Briton in death of British man

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 5:24 am 01/26/2017 05:24am
BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand are seeking two suspects, a South African and a Briton, in the killing of a British man in the Thai resort town of Pattaya.

Police Lt. Gen. Jitti Rodbangyang said Thursday that the provincial court has issued arrest warrants for Abel Caldeira Bonito and Miles Dicken Turner in the killing of Tony Kenway in his parked Porsche sedan.

He said Bonito, from South Africa, is suspected of being the gunman and Briton Turner the driver who whisked him away on a motorcycle after Tuesday’s shooting. Jitti said both men have left Thailand but he declined to say to where.

Police said witnesses and surveillance cameras helped identify the suspects. They have suggested the killing may have been related to a business dispute.

